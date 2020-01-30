MySmarTrend
Highest PEG Ratio in the Automotive Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Murphy Usa Inc (MUSA, GPI, CRMT, MNRO, ORLY)

Written on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 12:25am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Murphy Usa Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.13. Group 1 Automoti is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. America'S Car-Ma ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Monro Muffler follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and O'Reilly Automot rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Murphy Usa Inc and will alert subscribers who have MUSA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

