Highest P/E Ratio in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry Detected in Shares of Sprint Corp (S, USM, TMUS, SPOK, TDS)
Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Sprint Corp ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 47.86. Us Cellular Corp is next with a a P/E ratio of 33.85. T-Mobile Us Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 33.52.
Spok Holdings In follows with a a P/E ratio of 23.82, and Telephone & Data rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 17.62.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sprint Corp and will alert subscribers who have S in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest p/e ratio sprint corp us cellular corp t-mobile us inc spok holdings in telephone & data