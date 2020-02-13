Highest P/E Ratio in the Water Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Amer States Wate (AWR, MSEX, YORW, CWT, AWK)
Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Amer States Wate ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 54.40. Following is Middlesex Water with a a P/E ratio of 49.18. York Water Co ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 47.99.
Calif Water Srvc follows with a a P/E ratio of 41.34, and American Water W rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 40.66.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amer States Wate on December 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $86.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Amer States Wate have risen 5.1%. We continue to monitor Amer States Wate for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest p/e ratio amer states wate middlesex water york water co calif water srvc american water w