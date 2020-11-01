Highest P/E Ratio in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry Detected in Shares of Tfs Financial Co (TFSL, TREE, KRNY, ESSA, PROV)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Tfs Financial Co ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 62.75. Lendingtree Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 60.43. Kearny Financial ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 50.01.

Essa Bancorp Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 49.71, and Provident Fnl Hl rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 39.82.

