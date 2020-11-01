Highest P/E Ratio in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Balchem Corp (BCPC, PAH, ECL, SHW, KWR)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Balchem Corp ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 48.27. Following is Platform Special with a a P/E ratio of 43.31. Ecolab Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 40.00.

Sherwin-Williams follows with a a P/E ratio of 38.92, and Quaker Chemical rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 37.50.

