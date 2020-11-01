Highest P/E Ratio in the Residential REITs Industry Detected in Shares of American Campus (ACC, IRT, EQR, AVB, MAA)
Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
American Campus ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 79.81. Following is Independence Rea with a a P/E ratio of 73.75. Equity Residenti ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 73.38.
Avalonbay Commun follows with a a P/E ratio of 69.81, and Mid-America Apar rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 68.98.
