Highest P/E Ratio in the Publishing Industry Detected in Shares of Daily Journal (DJCO, NYT, SCHL, NEWM, MDP)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Daily Journal ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 43.83. Following is New York Times-A with a a P/E ratio of 42.92. Scholastic Corp ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 24.23.

New Media Invest follows with a a P/E ratio of 15.60, and Meredith Corp rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 11.56.

