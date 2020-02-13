Highest P/E Ratio in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Rli Corp (RLI, WTM, GBLI, EMCI, UFCS)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Rli Corp ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 76.98. White Mountains is next with a a P/E ratio of 60.94. Global Indemnity ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 60.42.

Emc Ins Group follows with a a P/E ratio of 55.24, and United Fire Grou rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 47.48.

