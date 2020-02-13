Highest P/E Ratio in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry Detected in Shares of Targa Resources (TRGP, GEL, OKE, KMI, WMB)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Targa Resources ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 97.14. Genesis Energy LP is next with a a P/E ratio of 81.77. Oneok Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 38.91.

Kinder Morgan In follows with a a P/E ratio of 29.20, and Williams Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 17.33.

