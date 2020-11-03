Highest P/E Ratio in the Office Services & Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Essendant Inc (ESND, MSA, ARC, SCS, HNI)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Essendant Inc ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 66.88. Following is Msa Safety Inc with a a P/E ratio of 28.39. Arc Document Sol ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 23.34.

Steelcase Inc-A follows with a a P/E ratio of 17.89, and Hni Corp rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 17.41.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hni Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hni Corp in search of a potential trend change.