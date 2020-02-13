Highest P/E Ratio in the Office Services & Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Essendant Inc (ESND, MSA, ARC, SCS, HNI)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Essendant Inc ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 66.88. Following is Msa Safety Inc with a a P/E ratio of 34.20. Arc Document Sol ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 27.66.

Steelcase Inc-A follows with a a P/E ratio of 24.94, and Hni Corp rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 23.67.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hni Corp and will alert subscribers who have HNI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.