Highest P/E Ratio in the Movies & Entertainment Industry Detected in Shares of World Wrestlin-A (WWE, AMC, EROS, RGC, IMAX)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

World Wrestlin-A ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 51.34. Following is Amc Entertainmen with a a P/E ratio of 33.06. Eros Internation ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 32.81.

Regal Entertai-A follows with a a P/E ratio of 25.39, and Imax Corp rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 19.03.

