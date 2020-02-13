Highest P/E Ratio in the Industrial REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Prologis Inc (PLD, IIPR, FR, EGP, DRE)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Prologis Inc ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 86.87. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 85.72. First Ind Realty ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 74.08.

Eastgroup Prop follows with a a P/E ratio of 72.32, and Duke Realty Corp rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 62.12.

