Highest P/E Ratio in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of Roper Technologi (ROP, CSL, RAVN, HON, MMM)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Roper Technologi ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 46.45. Carlisle Cos Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 30.66. Raven Industries ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 30.63.
Honeywell Intl follows with a a P/E ratio of 22.22, and 3M Co rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 20.31.
