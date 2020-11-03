Highest P/E Ratio in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of Roper Technologi (ROP, CSL, RAVN, HON, MMM)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Roper Technologi ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 42.60. Following is Carlisle Cos Inc with a a P/E ratio of 26.87. Raven Industries ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 24.12.

Honeywell Intl follows with a a P/E ratio of 19.94, and 3M Co rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 17.11.

