Highest P/E Ratio in the Home Furnishings Industry Detected in Shares of Tempur Sealy Int (TPX, LEG, LZB, ETH, MHK)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Tempur Sealy Int ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 27.40. Following is Leggett & Platt with a a P/E ratio of 16.33. La-Z-Boy Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 15.20.

Ethan Allen follows with a a P/E ratio of 9.57, and Mohawk Inds rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 8.33.

