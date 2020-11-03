Highest P/E Ratio in the General Merchandise Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Ollie'S Bargain (OLLI, DG, TGT, DLTR, BIG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Ollie'S Bargain ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 37.96. Following is Dollar General C with a a P/E ratio of 35.94. Target Corp ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 22.97.

Dollar Tree Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 18.63, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 3.85.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ollie'S Bargain. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ollie'S Bargain in search of a potential trend change.