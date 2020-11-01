Highest P/E Ratio in the Gas Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Ugi Corp (UGI, DGAS, NWN, ATO, CPK)
Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Ugi Corp ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 40.91. Following is Delta Natural Ga with a a P/E ratio of 39.79. Northwest Nat Gs ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 31.22.
Atmos Energy follows with a a P/E ratio of 28.02, and Chesapeake Util rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 27.42.
