Highest P/E Ratio in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Scotts Miracle (SMG, FMC, AVD, MON, MOS)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Scotts Miracle ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 29.62. Fmc Corp is next with a a P/E ratio of 26.93. Amer Vanguard ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 23.97.

Monsanto Co follows with a a P/E ratio of 22.33, and Mosaic Co/The rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 15.81.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Monsanto Co on April 9th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $122.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Monsanto Co have risen 4.8%. We continue to monitor Monsanto Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.