Highest P/E Ratio in the Education Services Industry Detected in Shares of Strayer Educatio (STRA, BFAM, LRN, ABCD, LOPE)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Strayer Educatio ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 76.19. Following is Bright Horizons with a a P/E ratio of 64.29. K12 Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 46.13.

Cambium Learning follows with a a P/E ratio of 31.10, and Grand Canyon Edu rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 21.23.

