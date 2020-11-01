Highest P/E Ratio in the Department Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Dillards Inc-A (DDS, JWN, KSS, M, JCP)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Dillards Inc-A ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 15.57. Nordstrom Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 14.72. Kohls Corp ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 11.02.

Macy'S Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 5.30, and J.C. Penney Co rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 1.97.

