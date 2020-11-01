Highest P/E Ratio in the Construction Materials Industry Detected in Shares of Vulcan Materials (VMC, MLM, USLM, EXP, USCR)
Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Vulcan Materials ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 61.13. Following is Martin Mar Mtls with a a P/E ratio of 42.27. Us Lime & Minera ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 26.04.
Eagle Materials follows with a a P/E ratio of 19.58, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 19.14.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Us Concrete Inc on November 11th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.69. Since that call, shares of Us Concrete Inc have fallen 7.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest p/e ratio Vulcan Materials martin mar mtls us lime & minera eagle materials us concrete inc