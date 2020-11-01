Highest P/E Ratio in the Construction Materials Industry Detected in Shares of Vulcan Materials (VMC, MLM, USLM, EXP, USCR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Vulcan Materials ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 61.13. Following is Martin Mar Mtls with a a P/E ratio of 42.27. Us Lime & Minera ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 26.04.

Eagle Materials follows with a a P/E ratio of 19.58, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 19.14.

