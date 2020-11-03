Highest P/E Ratio in the Cable & Satellite Industry Detected in Shares of Cable One Inc (CABO, CMCSA, LORL, DISH, LBRDA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Cable One Inc ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 60.65. Comcast Corp-A is next with a a P/E ratio of 18.12. Loral Space & Co ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 12.63.

Dish Network-A follows with a a P/E ratio of 11.08, and Liberty Br-A rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 10.35.

