Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Water Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Sjw Group (SJW, CWCO, YORW, AWK, CWT)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Sjw Group ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 20.9%. Cons Water Co-Or is next with a future earnings growth of 11.7%. York Water Co ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 10.0%.

American Water W follows with a future earnings growth of 8.5%, and Calif Water Srvc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 7.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sjw Group on February 20th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $71.22. Since that call, shares of Sjw Group have fallen 18.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.