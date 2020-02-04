Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Now Inc (DNOW, BXC, TITN, DXPE, MRC)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Now Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 235.7%. Bluelinx Hldgs Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 171.2%. Titan Machinery ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 87.8%.

Dxp Enterprises follows with a future earnings growth of 57.0%, and Mrc Global Inc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 44.5%.

