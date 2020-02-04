Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Hb Fuller Co (FUL, KRA, OMN, SHW, KWR)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Hb Fuller Co ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 23.9%. Following is Kraton Corp with a future earnings growth of 19.4%. Omnova Solutions ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 16.5%.

Sherwin-Williams follows with a future earnings growth of 16.4%, and Quaker Chemical rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 16.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hb Fuller Co on January 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $48.79. Since that call, shares of Hb Fuller Co have fallen 42.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.