Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Soft Drinks Industry Detected in Shares of Coca-Cola Bottli (COKE, FIZZ, MNST, KO, PEP)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Coca-Cola Bottli ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 26.1%. Following is Natl Beverage with a future earnings growth of 22.2%. Monster Beverage ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 12.9%.

Coca-Cola Co/The follows with a future earnings growth of 8.1%, and Pepsico Inc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 7.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Coca-Cola Co/The and will alert subscribers who have KO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.