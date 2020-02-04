Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Photronics Inc (PLAB, PDFS, VECO, AMKR, FORM)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Photronics Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 150.0%. Following is Pdf Solutions with a future earnings growth of 93.3%. Veeco Instrument ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 59.8%.

Amkor Tech Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 33.8%, and Formfactor Inc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 29.8%.

