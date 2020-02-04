Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Reinsurance Industry Detected in Shares of Third Point Rein (TPRE, MHLD, RGA, RE, Y)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Third Point Rein ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 105.2%. Maiden Holdings is next with a future earnings growth of 26.3%. Reinsurance Grou ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 14.0%.

Everest Re Group follows with a future earnings growth of 8.7%, and Alleghany Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 1.9%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Alleghany Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Alleghany Corp in search of a potential trend change.