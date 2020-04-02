Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Personal Products Industry Detected in Shares of Medifast Inc (MED, COTY, HLF, USNA, IPAR)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Medifast Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 24.9%. Coty Inc-Cl A is next with a future earnings growth of 23.9%. Herbalife Ltd ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 18.3%.

Usana Health Sci follows with a future earnings growth of 14.4%, and Inter Parfums rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 13.5%.

