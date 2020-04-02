Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Paper Packaging Industry Detected in Shares of Ufp Technologies (UFPT, GPK, WRK, SEE, PKG)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Ufp Technologies ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 43.3%. Graphic Packagin is next with a future earnings growth of 22.9%. Westrock Co ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 16.9%.

Sealed Air Corp follows with a future earnings growth of 15.3%, and Packaging Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 10.9%.

