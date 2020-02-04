Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry Detected in Shares of Gaslog Ltd (GLOG, GEL, LNG, CAPL, WMB)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Gaslog Ltd ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 252.0%. Genesis Energy LP is next with a future earnings growth of 62.7%. Cheniere Energy ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 60.6%.

CrossAmerica Partners LP follows with a future earnings growth of 54.8%, and Williams Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 19.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Genesis Energy LP on February 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $17.98. Since that call, shares of Genesis Energy LP have fallen 78.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.