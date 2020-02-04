Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry Detected in Shares of Par Pacific Hold (PARR, PBF, MPC, VLO, TSO)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Par Pacific Hold ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 65.6%. Pbf Energy Inc-A is next with a future earnings growth of 33.1%. Marathon Petrole ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 29.8%.

Valero Energy follows with a future earnings growth of 26.2%, and Tesoro Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 26.1%.

