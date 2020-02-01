Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Office Services & Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Hni Corp (HNI, ESND, SCS, MLHR, KNL)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Hni Corp ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 24.0%. Following is Essendant Inc with a future earnings growth of 21.1%. Steelcase Inc-A ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 21.0%.

Herman Miller follows with a future earnings growth of 18.4%, and Knoll Inc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 16.3%.

