Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Mortgage REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Pennymac Mortgag (PMT, ARI, AJX, ABR, HASI)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Pennymac Mortgag ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 18.6%. Following is Apollo Commercia with a future earnings growth of 11.9%. Great Ajax Corp ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 8.9%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. follows with a future earnings growth of 6.7%, and Hannon Armstrong rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 4.3%.

