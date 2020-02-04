Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Life & Health Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Primerica Inc (PRI, LNC, CNO, MET, TMK)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Primerica Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 14.0%. Lincoln Natl Crp is next with a future earnings growth of 9.6%. Cno Financial Gr ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 8.7%.

Metlife Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 8.0%, and Torchmark Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 7.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Primerica Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Primerica Inc in search of a potential trend change.