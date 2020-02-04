Highest Future Earnings Growth in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry Detected in Shares of Pfsweb Inc (PFSW, WYY, SREV, EPAM, BAH)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Pfsweb Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 200.0%. Following is Widepoint Corp with a future earnings growth of 100.0%. Servicesource In ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 57.0%.

Epam Systems Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 23.9%, and Booz Allen Hamil rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 22.7%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Pfsweb Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Pfsweb Inc in search of a potential trend change.