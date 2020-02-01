Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Internet Software & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO, ECOM, ANGI, NEWR, TRUE)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Q2 Holdings Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 196.9%. Channeladvisor C is next with a future earnings growth of 191.8%. Angie'S List Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 107.2%.

New Relic Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 92.6%, and Truecar Inc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 86.1%.

