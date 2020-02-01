Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Industrial Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Graham Corp (GHM, TNC, HY, GTLS, NNBR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Graham Corp ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 429.2%. Following is Tennant Co with a future earnings growth of 49.2%. Hyster-Yale ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 47.2%.

Chart Industries follows with a future earnings growth of 36.4%, and Nn Inc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 34.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Graham Corp and will alert subscribers who have GHM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.