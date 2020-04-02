Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Housewares & Specialties Industry Detected in Shares of Lifetime Brands (LCUT, LBY, CSS, TUP, NWL)

Below are the three companies in the Housewares & Specialties industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Lifetime Brands ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 103.1%. Libbey Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 70.7%. Css Industries ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 23.9%.

Tupperware Brand follows with a future earnings growth of 6.4%, and Newell Brands In rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 3.8%.

