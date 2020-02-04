Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Summit Hotel Pro (INN, RHP, HT, CHSP, CLDT)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Summit Hotel Pro ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 28.6%. Ryman Hospitalit is next with a future earnings growth of 23.5%. Hersha Hospital ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 21.8%.

Chesapeake Lodgi follows with a future earnings growth of 16.8%, and Chatham Lodging rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 12.1%.

