Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Health Care Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Amerisourceberge (ABC, OMI, PDCO, CAH, MCK)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Amerisourceberge ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 11.3%. Owens & Minor is next with a future earnings growth of 10.2%. Patterson Cos ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 9.7%.

Cardinal Health follows with a future earnings growth of 6.0%, and Mckesson Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 5.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mckesson Corp on November 29th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $145.19. Since that call, shares of Mckesson Corp have fallen 4.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.