Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Food Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Casey'S General (CASY, IMKTA, SFM, SFS, NGVC)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Casey'S General ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 21.6%. Following is Ingles Markets-A with a future earnings growth of 16.4%. Sprouts Farmers ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 10.5%.

Smart & Final St follows with a future earnings growth of 9.7%, and Natural Grocers rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 9.7%.

