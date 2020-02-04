Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Diversified Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Bank Of America (BAC, C, WFC, JPM, USB)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Bank Of America ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 14.5%. Citigroup Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 14.5%. Wells Fargo & Co ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 13.2%.

Jpmorgan Chase follows with a future earnings growth of 9.3%, and Us Bancorp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 7.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Wells Fargo & Co on January 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $50.00. Since that call, shares of Wells Fargo & Co have fallen 42.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.