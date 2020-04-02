Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry Detected in Shares of Under Armo-C (UA, SGC, SQBG, GIII, DLA)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Under Armo-C ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 75.0%. Superior Uniform is next with a future earnings growth of 29.9%. Sequential Brand ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 21.7%.

G Iii Apparel follows with a future earnings growth of 16.9%, and Delta Apparel rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 16.7%.

