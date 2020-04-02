Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry Detected in Shares of Radiant Logistic (RLGT, XPO, ECHO, HUBG, FDX)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Radiant Logistic ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 46.8%. Xpo Logistics In is next with a future earnings growth of 25.2%. Echo Global Logi ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 17.2%.

Hub Group-A follows with a future earnings growth of 15.8%, and Fedex Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 15.0%.

