Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Titan Intl Inc (TWI, LNN, AGCO, DE, TTC)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Titan Intl Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 57.2%. Lindsay Corp is next with a future earnings growth of 28.6%. Agco Corp ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 24.9%.

Deere & Co follows with a future earnings growth of 20.0%, and Toro Co rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 11.8%.

