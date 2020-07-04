Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry Detected in Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS, SHEN, TDS, WIFI, SPOK)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

T-Mobile Us Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $3.28. Shenandoah Telec is next with a FCF per share of $1.56. Telephone & Data ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $0.82.

Boingo Wireless follows with a FCF per share of $0.61, and Spok Holdings In rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.31.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Spok Holdings In on March 18th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $10.75. Since that recommendation, shares of Spok Holdings In have risen 3.6%. We continue to monitor Spok Holdings In for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.