Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Regional Banks Industry Detected in Shares of First Citizens-A (FCNCA, MTB, CUBI, PNC, BANC)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

First Citizens-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $22.22. Following is M&T Bank Corp with a FCF per share of $17.76. Customers Bancor ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $12.51.

Pnc Financial Se follows with a FCF per share of $11.85, and Banc Of Californ rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $10.90.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for First Citizens-A and will alert subscribers who have FCNCA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.