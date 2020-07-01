Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Regional Banks Industry Detected in Shares of First Citizens-A (FCNCA, MTB, CUBI, PNC, BANC)
Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
First Citizens-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $22.22. Following is M&T Bank Corp with a FCF per share of $17.76. Customers Bancor ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $12.51.
Pnc Financial Se follows with a FCF per share of $11.85, and Banc Of Californ rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $10.90.
