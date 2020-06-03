Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Publishing Industry Detected in Shares of Meredith Corp (MDP, SCHL, NEWM, GCI, LEE)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Meredith Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $4.14. Following is Scholastic Corp with a FCF per share of $2.18. New Media Invest ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.88.

Gannett Co Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.45, and Lee Enterprises, Inc. rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.97.

